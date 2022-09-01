FDA Approves Omicron Booster Shot — When Will It Be Available?

With the fall and winter months quickly approaching, the FDA is preparing for the potential spike in cases by authorizing both COVID vaccine makers to issue omicron booster shots.

The FDA says that the bivalent booster shots contain two messenger RNA components of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The first is the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 while the other is “in common between the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.”