Lidocaine Shortage Is “Like McDonald’s Running Out of Cheeseburgers”

“These shortages are not new issues, though the pandemic has exacerbated them in some ways,” added Michael Ganio, senior director for pharmacy practice and quality with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

In addition to lidocaine, drugs with reported shortages include azithromycin eye drops, a medication for eye infections; heparin, a blood thinner used to prevent blood clots; and hydrocortisone tablets, which treat symptoms of inflammatory conditions.