Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage

The drug is considered to be more effective for cough reduction than codeine and is as potent as morphine. It's also considered to be the most prescribed opioid in the U.S. In 2013, there were over 136.7 million prescriptions for products that contain hydrocodone followed by 937 million in 2016 and 83.6 million in 2017. The most common types of prescriptions are for hydrocodone combinations with acetaminophens like Vicodin or Lortab.