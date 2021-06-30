Walmart Launches Cheaper Insulin Pen, Stock Gets a Boost

Walmart already offers an older insulin version that's reportedly less effective and sells at just $25. The new product is an analog insulin, which is the preferred product for modern diabetic management.

Analog insulin is slightly more effective than human NPH (Neutral Protamine Hagedorn) insulin, if at all. But it's also usually a lot more expensive (about 800–1,200 percent more expensive, to be specific). As a result, analog insulin can act as a barrier for people to get access to the medicine they need. Many doctors are still having patients rely on human insulin to get the job done. For many people, it's enough.