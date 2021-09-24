These Are the Best Stocks To Buy Amid the Chip Shortage

A confluence of factors has contributed to the global chip shortage, but the main factor is soaring demand. More chips are being used in 5G devices, and many industries are becoming reliant on them. For example, solar and wind energy systems now use more chips.

The U.S.-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic are also responsible for the chip shortage. Factories in Asia account for much of the global chip supply and many of them closed or reduced operations during lockdowns. And as chip factories reopened or expanded operations, many couldn’t find enough workers or materials to operate at the desired capacity to meet demand. The pandemic also disrupted the sourcing of materials used in chip production.