Why You Keep Getting Medicare Scam Calls and How to Stop the Robocalls

While scam calls are nothing new, they are getting more aggressive and sophisticated. Medicare scam calls are one of the biggest perpetrators. According to CNBC , “Americans lost $29.8 billion to phone scams alone over the past year,” and that number doesn’t look like it will be any lower because Medicare open enrollment has just started.

The people who run these scams rely upon people's ignorance of how Medicare works to get their confidential data. So, to arm yourself against the scammers, here is the information you need to prevent yourself or a loved one falling victim to those Medicare robocalls.

The Medicare open enrollment period tends to lead to an increase in scam calls.

From October 15 to December 7, Medicare beneficiaries can renew their benefits and new insurance seekers are able to apply. They can also expect brochures, notices from Social Security, a “Medicare & You” handbook, or even an Annual Notice of Changes (ANOC) depending on their enrollment status.

Reminder: The Medicare Open Enrollment period runs from now until December 7th.



Open enrollment is a great opportunity to check your plan, assess your health needs, and see if you can take advantage of lower premiums and extra benefits! — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) October 27, 2021 Source: Twitter Rep Stevens shares details about Medicare open enrollment dates

With so much information being mailed, and the need for Medicare recipients to access their account to review their information, it can become quite confusing when determining what is legit and what isn’t. Fraudsters are well aware of this, especially during enrollment season.