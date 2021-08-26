When Will the Housing Market Cool Down?

In Jun. 2021, Blackstone bought out a rent-to-own business called Home Partners of America for $6 billion. With the purchase, Blackstone put 17,000 single-family units across the U.S. under their umbrella.

However, it may not be institutions that mark the housing market shift, but buyers themselves. Due to buyer fatigue, "sellers are responding to lower buyer enthusiasm with price reductions," Los Angeles real estate agent Tamar Asken told reporters. We're not there yet, but with reduced risk in buyer behavior (or more specifically, fewer people surpassing important inspections just to snag a contract), the fall season could bring lower temperatures as well as cooler real estate activity across the U.S.—just don't expect a swift and gutting housing crash like 2008's.