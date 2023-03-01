Who Owns Wingstop? Popular U.S. Chicken Wing Chain Explained

Whether catching a game or grabbing an appetizer at happy hour, Americans love their chicken wings. And Wingstop, a chain of aviation-themed restaurants that specialize in wings and signature sauces, is a franchise fans have flocked to for decades.

While the chain is famous for its delicious wings served in a variety of flavors, sauces and rubs, it’s also known for its association with legendary rapper Rick Ross. If you’re a fan of Rick Ross or just a chicken wing fanatic, you may be wondering who owns Wingstop? Well, we decided to wing it (pun intended).

Does Rick Ross own the Wingstop?

Over the past few years, there’s been a lot of buzz surrounding legendary rapper Rick Ross and Wingstop. And while he owns nearly 30 franchises across the U.S. and raps about them, he doesn't own the Wingstop company.

So, who owns Wingstop?

Source: Wingstop Facebook

Founded in 1994, Wingstop started out as a small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant in Garland, Texas, and quickly soared to new heights. Known for their exclusive recipes, delicious food, and top-notch customer service, Antonio Swad and Bernadette Fiaschetti were the main owners of Wingstop until they began offering franchises in 1997. Today, Wingstop is one of the fastest growing fast casual chains around the world.

While the chain has over 1,700 locations around the world with thousands of employees and owners, Wingstop was sold to Roark Capital Group in 2010 and went public in 2015.

What is Wingstop worth?

As of March 1, 2023, the Wingstop had a market capitalization or net worth of $5.10 billion and its market cap has increased by 9.72 percent in the past year. Wingstop's market cap has shot up from $915.64 million to $5.10 billion, since June 12, 2015. That's an increase of 456.88 percent at a compound annual growth rate of 24.92 percent.

How much does it cost to start a Wingstop franchise?

Source: Wingstop Facebook

According to the Wingstop site, to start a franchise, you need a minimum net worth of $1.2 million and $600,000 of that money must be liquid capital. You'll also be required to open up a minimum of three stores, while certain markets require more. The company is also looking for franchise owners who have previous experience in the hospitality industry as restaurant manager or a background in restaurant concept development.

