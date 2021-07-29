How Restaurant Mogul Sunil Dharod Came From Humble Beginnings

The story of how restaurant mogul Sunil Dharod grew his empire is truly a rags-to-riches one. Dharod’s family company, SSCP Management, Inc., now owns and operates 70 Applebee’s, 47 Sonic Drive-In’s, and five Roy’s Hawaiian fusion cuisine restaurants.

That’s quite an accomplishment considering that Dharod grew up in India selling milk to help his family make ends meet.

How Sunil Dharod got started in business

Dharod was just 3 years old when his father died. His mother had to raise three boys on her salary as a seamstress. Dharod started working at age 7, delivering milk and doing odd jobs to help his family’s finances. Dharod credits his mother for instilling a strong work ethic in him and his brothers.

“Everything we learned was from my mom,” Dharod said in a 2016 interview with Nation’s Restaurant News. “She instilled a good work ethic. She worked as hard as we all did.”

The Dharod family moved to the U.S. when Sunil was 15. A year later, he worked three jobs at Carl’s Jr., Jack in the Box, and as a busboy for an Indian restaurant.

After high school, Dharod fulfilled his dream of working as an auto mechanic. While the job paid about $50,000 per year, Dharod worked overtime almost every night and earned almost $100,000 per year in that position.

With the money he earned as a mechanic, Dharod bought his first restaurant, a Jack-in-the-Box in Los Angeles, when he was just 21 years old. He eventually bought six more Jack-in-the-Box locations and was eyeing more, but the franchise refused to sell him anymore. In 1992, he sold all of the locations and moved to Texas.

In Dallas, Dharod first bought 12 Burger King locations, but his holdings in the fast-food company grew to about 19.

