Diddy Promotes Uber One in New Super Bowl Commercial — Is the Service Worth It?
Rideshare company Uber is running an ad during this year’s Super Bowl that features rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. In the commercial spot, Uber execs ask for Diddy’s help in coming up with a jingle for their Uber One subscription service.
An Uber One subscription enables users to get discounts on Uber rides and Uber Eats deliveries for a monthly fee of $9.99.
Is Uber One worth it?
Whether Uber One is worth it depends on how often you use Uber and Uber Eats. If you only use the services occasionally, then it probably isn't worth investing monthly for the discounts. However, Uber claims that members of Uber One save about $27 per month, so if that sounds attractive, the subscription may be something to consider.
What are the benefits of Uber One?
Here are the benefits that Uber One members receive:
5 percent off Uber rides
Access to Uber “top-rated” drivers
Free delivery on Uber Eats orders of $15 or more
Up to 10 percent off Uber Eats orders and a $5 credit if the arrival time for your order is off.
5 percent off and free delivery on grocery orders of $35 or more
There are minimum order requirements for free delivery on Uber Eats food and grocery orders, but the minimums are easily attainable.
With Uber One, if you take a $30 Uber ride, you’d get $1.50 off. At that rate, you’d have to take over six Uber rides to make your $10 monthly investment worth it. To get the full benefit of an Uber One subscription, you should use both Uber rideshare services, and Uber Eats food delivery.
What is the difference between Uber One and Uber Pass?
Uber One replaces the company’s previous Uber Pass subscription service, which was discontinued in November 2021. According to the Uber website, Uber Pass is still available for existing subscribers but it isn't available to new subscribers.
The Uber Pass program gave a more significant discount on Uber rides (10 percent off), but the monthly cost was higher at $24.99 per month.
Uber also discontinued its Uber Rewards program last year. With the Uber Rewards program, you could earn points for every dollar you spend on Uber rides and Uber Eats orders. Once you’d accumulated at least 500 points, you would start to earn perks. The perks given were upgrades to the service rather than discounts on fares.
With Uber Pass and Uber Rewards no longer available, Uber is encouraging users to subscribe to their Uber One service.
How can I sign-up for Uber One?
Right now, Uber is offering a promotion where you can get the first three months of your Uber One subscription for free. The offer ends on Feb. 19.
After the three-month introductory period, you will be billed $9.99 monthly, and your membership will automatically renew every month. You can cancel your Uber One membership within the Uber app. To avoid fees, you should cancel your subscription three days before your billing day.