Diddy Promotes Uber One in New Super Bowl Commercial — Is the Service Worth It?

Rideshare company Uber is running an ad during this year’s Super Bowl that features rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. In the commercial spot, Uber execs ask for Diddy’s help in coming up with a jingle for their Uber One subscription service.

An Uber One subscription enables users to get discounts on Uber rides and Uber Eats deliveries for a monthly fee of $9.99.

Source: Getty Images

Is Uber One worth it?

Whether Uber One is worth it depends on how often you use Uber and Uber Eats. If you only use the services occasionally, then it probably isn't worth investing monthly for the discounts. However, Uber claims that members of Uber One save about $27 per month, so if that sounds attractive, the subscription may be something to consider.

What are the benefits of Uber One?

Here are the benefits that Uber One members receive: 5 percent off Uber rides

Access to Uber “top-rated” drivers

Free delivery on Uber Eats orders of $15 or more

Up to 10 percent off Uber Eats orders and a $5 credit if the arrival time for your order is off.

5 percent off and free delivery on grocery orders of $35 or more

There are minimum order requirements for free delivery on Uber Eats food and grocery orders, but the minimums are easily attainable.

With Uber One, if you take a $30 Uber ride, you’d get $1.50 off. At that rate, you’d have to take over six Uber rides to make your $10 monthly investment worth it. To get the full benefit of an Uber One subscription, you should use both Uber rideshare services, and Uber Eats food delivery.

What is the difference between Uber One and Uber Pass?

Uber One replaces the company’s previous Uber Pass subscription service, which was discontinued in November 2021. According to the Uber website, Uber Pass is still available for existing subscribers but it isn't available to new subscribers.

The Uber Pass program gave a more significant discount on Uber rides (10 percent off), but the monthly cost was higher at $24.99 per month.

Uber also discontinued its Uber Rewards program last year. With the Uber Rewards program, you could earn points for every dollar you spend on Uber rides and Uber Eats orders. Once you’d accumulated at least 500 points, you would start to earn perks. The perks given were upgrades to the service rather than discounts on fares.

.@kelis has a certain rebellious rabbit’s song on replay, and honestly same. Crash Kelis’ #SBLVII #UberOne ad shoot in “One Minute With” 🎙️



And, yes, “rebellious rabbit” is for legal purposes.#UberOne, the one membership to save on rides and eats.



2.12.23 pic.twitter.com/RwUtEPyvxh — Uber Eats (@UberEats) February 9, 2023

With Uber Pass and Uber Rewards no longer available, Uber is encouraging users to subscribe to their Uber One service.

How can I sign-up for Uber One?

Right now, Uber is offering a promotion where you can get the first three months of your Uber One subscription for free. The offer ends on Feb. 19.