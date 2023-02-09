Home > Media & Entertainment Source: Wikimedia Commons 2023 Super Bowl Ticket Prices Are Crazy Expensive — How Much Were Tickets to the First Super Bowl? By Jennifer Farrington Feb. 8 2023, Published 11:13 p.m. ET

Super Bowl LVII is nearly here and the event is expected to draw in roughly 63,400 attendees (that’s how many seats the State Farm Stadium holds) and 192.9 million viewers, according to the National Retail Federation. Although many Super Bowl party hosts (and fans) would likely prefer to watch the game live, the price of Super Bowl tickets is out of many people’s reach.

To put it in perspective, the average ticket price to attend Super Bowl LVII is around $9,000, according to Forbes. However, ticket data company TicketIQ has listed a few seats for prices as low as $4,761 for one ticket. Because ticket prices to the 2023 Super Bowl are nearing historic levels, many are wondering just how much Super Bowl tickets cost in the past. Here’s what we found out.

How much did a ticket to the first Super Bowl cost?

Source: Wikimedia Commons Super Bowl I (1967)

It may be hard to believe considering today's prices of Super Bowl tickets but a ticket to the very first Super Bowl game only cost about $12.00. That’s right, to attend Super Bowl I in 1967, football fans paid anywhere from $6 to $12 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers.

Here's a look at Super Bowl ticket prices throughout the years.

As the cost of living rises and the economy is faced with hurdles like inflation, things tend to go up in price. And Super Bowl tickets are no exception.

What once cost $12 per seat is now selling for $24,886 and higher, and that isn’t even the most expensive Super Bowl ticket (more on that later). While Super Bowl ticket prices remained around the same up until Super Bowl III, they didn’t make a significant jump until Super Bowl XIII when they hit $30, according to USA Today Sports.

By Super Bowl XVIII, ticket prices had crept up to $60 and remained at that price point until Super Bowl XX, when ticket prices hit $75 per seat. Shortly after, Super Bowl XXII took the lead, at $100 per ticket. In 1999, Super Bowl XXXIII ticket prices climbed to $325 and continued upward. Here’s a quick look at how quickly Super Bowl ticket prices rose into the thousands.

Super Bowl XL (2006) – $700

Super Bowl XLII (2008) – $900

Super Bowl XLIII (2009) – $1,000

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – $2,000

Super Bowl LIV (2019) – $3,488

Super Bowl LVI (2021) – $8,869

What is the most expensive Super Bowl ticket ever?

In 2022, CNBC reported that it had found a pair of VIP Super Bowl tickets on StubHub selling for $147,304, making it the most expensive Super Bowl ticket ever. However, Super Bowl LVII is proving to be quite the pricey event. TicketIQ is reporting that the most expensive single ticket for a lower-level premium seat at midfield carries a $41,523 price tag.



Are there any Super Bowl games that didn't sell out?