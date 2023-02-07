Traveling to Phoenix for the Super Bowl Could Cost a Small Fortune

On Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII. If you’re lucky enough to be able to afford the ticket price to attend the game, you will have to dig into your pockets again to cover the travel cost to get to Phoenix for the game.

Exactly how much are the travel costs to attend the Super Bowl? We've done some digging for you. Keep reading for all the details.

What are the travel costs for the Super Bowl?

Flights to Phoenix will cost at least $300 roundtrip, but that price can vary depending on when you leave and where you leave from. For example, according to Skyscanner, the cheapest flight from Philadelphia to Phoenix is about $335 roundtrip from Saturday, Feb. 11 to Tuesday, Feb. 14. If you want to leave earlier, departing Wednesday, Feb. 8, the cheapest airfare is going to cost about $100 more.

Source: Getty Images

The cost of airfare is about the same if you fly from Kansas City to Phoenix. The cheapest rates are typically on budget airlines like Frontier and Spirit, which means you’d also have to pay for a carry-on or checked bag, which would cost about $80 to $100 for a roundtrip flight.

Driving won't save you much money.

If you think you can save money by driving instead of flying, think again. Using the FuelEconomy.gov Trip Calculator, the fuel cost of a trip from Philadelphia to Phoenix would cost about $300. The journey from Kansas City will be almost half that cost. Also, don't forget about having to potentially pay tolls along the way. What vehicle you would be driving will also impact the overall cost of gas.

Lodging will cost at least $250 per night.

Unless you know someone in Phoenix who will let you crash at their place, you’ll have to get a hotel room. The average hotel costs about $300 per night over Super Bowl weekend. You may be able to find an Airbnb for between $200 and $250 per night.

Source: Getty Images

Being away from home when you’re at the Super Bowl will also cost you more for food because you’ll probably be eating in restaurants while you’re in Phoenix. The cost of eating out at a restaurant has jumped over 8 percent in the past year, reports NerdWallet.

With the cost of Super Bowl tickets being at least $7,000, plus airfare, accommodations, and meals, you can easily spend $10,000 for the weekend.

Overall, the cost of traveling anywhere has increased. Airlines ticket prices have jumped by about 25 percent over a year ago, CNBC reports. The cost of lodging has also risen by about 17 percent since before the COVID-19 pandemic, NerdWallet reports.

Source: Getty Images Phoenix, Arizona

Here's how to get the most for your money and avoid overspending at the Super Bowl.

There are some ways you can save money on a trip to the Super Bowl. Here are a few ideas:

Use a price-tracking app like Skyscanner or Hopper to save money on flights. These apps can let you know the most affordable times to fly and notify you if airfare prices decrease (or increase).

Stay in a hotel or vacation rental that has a kitchen or kitchenette. Making your own meals can help you save money on eating out at restaurants for every meal.