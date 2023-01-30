Home > Net Worth Source: Getty Images Philadelphia Eagles owner in 2018, the year the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Jeffrey Lurie Has Built a Massive Net Worth, Owns the Philadelphia Eagles By Kathryn Underwood Jan. 30 2023, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

After the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC Championship on Jan. 29, 2023, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie praised all involved in the organization. Lurie, who has owned the Eagles franchise since 1994, has also led an impressive career in film production. Here's a look at Jeffrey Lurie's net worth in 2023.

Lurie, who used collateral from a family trust and a large loan from the Bank of Boston to buy the Philadelphia Eagles, has seen that initial investment more than recouped. The team is now worth nearly $5 billion. With only one Super Bowl victory in the team's history, Lurie and Eagles fans are hoping for a second Super Bowl championship.

Here's what Jeffrey Lurie was doing before becoming the Eagles' owner.

Lurie's grandfather Philip Smith founded the General Cinema drive-in movie theater company. During the 1960s, that company started acquiring bottling franchises and eventually became Harcourt General Inc., a conglomerate worth $3.7 billion.

After obtaining several degrees, Lurie was an adjunct assistant professor at Brandeis University, where he earned his doctorate. In his early 30s, Lurie worked for General Cinema Corporation. He soon founded a film production company, Chestnut Hill Productions.

While running Chestnut Hill, Lurie produced a number of films and TV shows. Despite Forbes stating that he has produced "mostly forgettable movies," he eventually won three Academy Awards for his documentary work. In 2011, he won Best Documentary as executive producer of Inside Job, and in 2013 for Best Documentary Short Film for Inocente. In 2022, Lurie was an executive producer on Summer of Soul, which won Best Documentary Feature.

Source: Getty Lurie rides in a victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles after their 2018 Super Bowl Championship.

Jeffrey Lurie NFL Team Owner, Film Producer, Entrepreneur Net worth: $4.4 billion One of the wealthiest people in the world, Jeffrey Lurie has enjoyed fabulous returns on a loan he took out to buy the Philadelphia Eagles in 1994. Lurie is also a successful film producer, having made documentaries like "Inside Job" and movies like "Foxfire." He came from a wealthy and entrepreneurial family, as his grandfather founded General Cinema Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar movie theater company. Birthdate: Sept. 8, 1951 Birthplace: Boston, Mass. Education: Clark University, Boston University, Brandeis University Spouses: Christina Weiss Lurie (divorced 2012); Tina Lai (married 2013) Children: 2

Source: Eagles Facebook Several Eagles players during the celebration of their NFC Championship win.

How much did Jeffrey Lurie pay for the Eagles?

In 1993, Lurie began attempting to become a professional sports team owner, but wasn't able to buy the New England Patriots for $150 million. However, in 1994, he teamed up with his mother and purchased the Philadelphia Eagles for $195 million. This was thanks to a $190 million loan, using collateral from his grandfather's company Harcourt General, as well as stock from a family trust.

The Eagles have made three Super Bowl appearances thus far, with only one victory, in 2018. In that game, they beat the New England Patriots, Lurie's hometown NFL team. In Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles are hoping to become two-time Super Bowl champs.

How much are the Eagles worth today?

Forbes estimates that in 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles are worth about $4.9 billion. Lurie is the owner of more than 90 percent of the team. Forbes also says that Lurie's net worth is $4.4 billion, making him #628 on the list of the richest in the world.

In 2022, Lurie was ranked #241 on the Forbes 400 and #851 on the Forbes Billionaires List.

Here's what Jeffrey Lurie had to say after the Eagles clinched their Super Bowl spot.

In an interview broadcast by NBC Sports, Lurie spoke about how NFL success relies on a number of people's hard work and talent. He said, "It takes a village... people think it's one person, and I'm the owner... It's not just me."