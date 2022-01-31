What's Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow's Net Worth?

Being the number one pick in the 2020 Draft, the star athlete had many endorsements to choose from. While he could have chosen to sign with a more widely known automotive company, Burrow chose to partner with Ohio-based Lordstown Motors after he was drafted. Lordstown Motors is an electric vehicle company that went public in October 2020, which was a few months after Burrow signed his rookie deal with the Bengals. Lordstown hasn't released any electric vehicle models for sale yet.