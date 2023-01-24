Home > News > National Football League (NFL) Source: NFL.com NFL Needs to Fill Several Coach Positions — How Much Do They Make? By Danielle Letenyei Jan. 24 2023, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

There are a lot of NFL coaches looking for a job right now. Since October, five NFL head coaches have gotten the boot, and several defensive coordinators, offensive coordinators, and team general managers have also received pink slips.

The NFL is in the midst of its 2023 hiring cycle, and many candidates are vying for the head coach positions with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts.

How much do NFL coaches get paid?

According to Comparably, NFL coaches get paid anywhere between about $412,000 and over $11 million. The average salary for an NFL coach in the U.S. is about $2.2 million, Comparably reports. That figure is likely based on an average of salaries for both NFL head coaches and assistant coaches. It also doesn’t take into account the millions an NFL head coach could earn in endorsements.

Who is the highest-paid NFL coach?

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is the highest-paid NFL coach for the 2022 season, reports NBC Sports. McVay earns between $15 million and $18 million. His boost in salary when he was rewarded a new contract after leading the Rams to win Super Bowl LVI last year.

McVay’s new contract pushed his salary above New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who has held the top salary spot for years. Belichick is the second highest-paid NFL coach earning a salary of $12.5 million.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is one of the lowest paid NFL head coaches, earning about $3.5 million.

How much do NFL assistant coaches get paid?

Assistant coaches in the NFL earn about $400,000 per season, reports The Stadium Reviews. Meanwhile, the average salary for an NFL offensive or defensive coordinator is about $1 million. Offensive and defensive coordinators are in charge of calling the offensive or defensive plays during the game.

How do you become a NFL coach?

There are no college degree programs for becoming an NFL coach, but you need at least a bachelor’s degree to get the job. Many NFL coaches have degrees in sports-related fields such as kinesiology or sports medicine.

NFL coaches also must have experience playing football themselves in high school and college. For example, before starting his coaching career, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton played football in high school, in college at Eastern Illinois University, and professionally for the Chicago Bears.

Leadership skills are also a top requirement for an NFL coach. An NFL coach needs to know how to lead a team of players who may have different personalities and goals to work together to win the game.

According to an article on NFL.com, other valuable traits an NFL head coach should have include honesty, open communication, consistency, organization, and loyalty.