Aaron Rodgers Is One of the Highest-Paid Athletes Amid Retirement Speculation

Rodgers has reached many milestones in his career. In 2010, he led his team to victory and won the title of Super Bowl MVP. In 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021, Rodgers was voted league MVP by the Associated Press.

Birthdate: Dec. 2, 1983

Birthplace: Chico, Calif.

Education: Played for Butte College and the University of California, Berkeley

Married: No

Kids: 0