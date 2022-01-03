Who Owns the Green Bay Packers? How to Become a Shareholder

Who Owns the Green Bay Packers? How to Become a ShareholderBy Kathryn Underwood
Jan. 3 2022, Published 9:44 a.m. ET
The Green Bay Packers, the oldest continuous NFL franchise to never move or change its name, is distinctive in another aspect—its ownership. While most NFL teams are owned by wealthy individuals or families, the Packers are the only team in the league that's owned by its fans.
The Packers aren't owned by any single person or entity. The team has conducted five prior stock sales since its inception over a century ago, and it’s currently in the midst of its sixth stock sale. Here’s more about how to buy Packers stock if you’re a fan interested in promoting the team.
Who's the president of the Packers?
Although the Green Bay Packers don't have a majority owner, they're led by president Mark Murphy. There’s also a seven-member Executive Committee including Murphy as president.
Susan M. Finco is the vice president and lead director of the Executive Committee. Michael D. Simmer serves as the current treasurer and Daniel T. Ariens serves as the secretary. The other members of the executive board include Karl A. Schmidt, Donald J. Long Jr., and Marcia M. Anderson.
What's in it for Green Bay Packers shareholders?
The Packers franchise has only made its shares available for purchase by the public at specific points in history. The team is proud that it has been sustained over the years by its loyal fans.
The Packers became a publicly owned, nonprofit corporation on August 18, 1923. Stock sales have taken place in 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997, and 2011. Following the 2011 sale that concluded in 2012, about 361,300 people were shareholders of the team (representing ownership of a bit over 5 million shares).
When the latest stock sale was announced in the fall of 2021, president Mark Murphy stated that in the preceding 10 years, it was a regular occurrence for fans to inquire about when the next stock offering would be. He said, “For them and our next generation of fans who are ready, we're very pleased to welcome our newest shareholders.”
How can fans buy shares of the Packers?
The current stock offering will conclude on February 22, 2022, or whenever the allotted 300,000 shares have been sold. The shares are $300 apiece (compared to $250 apiece in the 2011 stock offering), and you can find out more at packersstock.com.
Buying shares of the Packers provides financial support to the franchise for various fundraising efforts. This time, the stock sale is expected to bring in $90 million for ongoing Lambeau Field improvements.
Die-hard Packer fans might be wondering about the value of Green Bay Packers stock. Shareholders don't get any financial benefit since their shares can’t appreciate, there isn't a dividend, and they can't be traded. There isn't any input from shareholders on team operations either. Also, ownership is capped at 200 shares per individual.
How are the Packers different from other NFL franchise ownership?
The Packers are the only one of the 32 NFL teams to be publicly owned by its worldwide fan base. Other teams are run by individuals with the financial means to buy a costly franchise. For example, oil investor Jerry Jones owns the Dallas Cowboys, Gayle Benson owns the New Orleans Saints, and Virginia Halas McCaskey owns the Chicago Bears.