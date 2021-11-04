Donald Trump Has Supporters and Adversaries—What About Aaron Rodgers?

In 2018, Trump sent out a tweet from his account that has since been suspended, “mocking NBA superstar [ LeBron James’ ] intelligence.” Although Rodgers didn’t go at Trump for the uncouth comments he made, he described James' delayed response as being “absolutely beautiful.”

Although Rodgers may share similar views with Trump on how to best protect yourself from the COVID-19 pandemic, it might not be enough to determine whether or not he supports Trump. However, Rodgers said after Trump won the election that while people have a right to be “worried about the direction of the country now,” what’s important is “for us [to] come together and figure out how to work with each other.”