Marlo Thomas and Husband Phil Donahue Have a Surprising Net Worth

Marlo Thomas is the daughter of the late Danny Thomas who founded The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. While she spent many years of her life in the entertainment industry, she is now heavily involved in charitable organizations. Thomas is married to Phil Donahue, who hosted The Phil Donahue Show, a program that ran for 26 years.

Date of Birth: Nov. 21, 1937

Spouse: Phil Donahue

Kids: None, though she is stepmother to her husband's five children from a previous marriage.