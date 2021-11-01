Charles Koch: What Charities Does the Multibillionaire Support?

In 1980, Koch established the Charles G. Koch Charitable Foundation, which funded Koch Scholars to study ideals related to a “free society.” In 2011, the organization gave $25,000 to the Heartland Institute, which is a conservative and libertarian think tank that supported global warming skeptics.

In 2011, the foundation split into the Charles Koch Foundation and Charles Koch Institute.

The Charles Koch Foundation states that it “partners with social entrepreneurs to remove the barriers that prevent people from reaching their potential.” The organization provides financial grants to universities and non-profits.

It has 350 programs at over 200 partner organizations. All of the financial details are disclosed publicly for multi-year grants to educational institutions.