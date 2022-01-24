Tom Brady or Gisele Bündchen: Fans Want to Know Who’s Worth More

Gisele Bündchen

DOB: July 20, 1980

Birthplace: Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

In 2000, Rolling Stone named Bündchen “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World.” The Brazilian fashion model has opened shows for Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and Christian Dior, although she is most recognized for her appearance in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows and catalogs.

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr.

DOB: August 3, 1977

Birthplace: San Mateo, Calif.

Tom Brady started playing football for the NFL in 2000. He spent most of his career on the New England Patriots (20 years) but decided to leave after his contract demands couldn’t be met. Currently, Brady plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady and Bündchen tied the knot in 2009. Together, the couple is worth $650 million.