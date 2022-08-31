Fans Suspect Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are Having Marriage Trouble

The rumor mill is churning over Tom Brady’s mysterious, 11-day disappearance from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp this month.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champ, was absent from the camp from Aug. 11–22, during which time he was reportedly dealing with a personal issue.

Now social media users are gossiping that the Bucs quarterback might be splitting from wife Gisele Bündchen… and it isn't the first time we’ve heard chatter about their reported prenup coming into play.