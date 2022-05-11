Tom Brady's Fox Sports Deal: How Much Money Will He Make?By Mohit Oberoi, CFA
May. 11 2022, Published 8:11 a.m. ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has announced that he will join Fox Sports as a lead NFL analyst post-retirement. What are the details of the deal and how much money will Brady make from the contract?
Brady’s full name is Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. and he is 44 years old. He was with the New England Patriots between 2001 and 2019 and joined Tampa Bay in 2020.
When will Tom Brady join Fox Sports?
Brady will join Fox Sports after he retires from active sports. Brady said in February that he intends to retire from the NFL. However, he decided to return for the 2022–2023 season. Previously, Brady said that he would retire when he turns 45, which he will in August.
Brady hasn’t specified the date when he will join Fox Sports. However, he tweeted that while he's “excited” he has "a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers.”
Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said, “We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.” Murdoch added that it's "entirely up to" Brady on when he intends to retire from the NFL and join Fox Sports.
How much money would Brady make at Fox Sports?
Neither Fox Sports nor Brady has made the financial details of the agreement public. There have been plenty of reports speculating about the deal’s financial details. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that Brady would make $375 million from the 10-year deal and the yearly payout would be $37.5 million.
However, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported that the deal is worth $200 million and the yearly payout would be $20 million. It would still be the most rewarding contract in the history of sports broadcasting.
While Fox corporate spokesman Brian Nick didn't provide the financial terms of the deal, he told the New York Post, “What has been reported isn’t an accurate description of the deal and we haven't released details beyond what was disclosed on our quarterly earnings call.”
How much money has Brady made in the NFL?
Citing Roster Management System, ESPN reported that Brady has made $302,674,250 in his long career. He's set to make $15 million in 2022, which would increase his total earnings to $317,674,250. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brady has a net worth of $250 million. He's married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen who has a net worth of $400 million, which brings the couple’s combined net worth to $650 million.
The announcement of Brady joining Fox Sports comes after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left the company to join rival ESPN. Brady and Kevin Burkhardt will work together when the former joins the channel upon his eventual retirement.
In its statement, Fox News said, “Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives.”