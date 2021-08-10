DraftKings Marketplace's First NFT Scheduled Features Tom Brady

Sports enthusiasts and collectors get ready. DraftKings Marketplace NFT ecosystem is now live and ready to drop its first Preseason Access Collection NFT on Aug. 11.

The first drop will feature seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady . The rest of the DraftKings Marketplace NFTs are scheduled in the first Preseason Access Collection, which includes sports greats Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter, and Tiger Woods .

DraftKings co-founder and president Matt Kalish said the company “could not imagine a more fitting figure” than Brady to headline the first NFT drop on DraftKings Marketplace .

“NFTs bring an entirely new dimension to the collector experience, and I cannot wait for people to discover and engage with this first-ever drop of Autograph’s official digital collectibles,” said Brady in a statement. “We created Autograph as a way for fans and collectors to own a piece of iconic moments in sports and entertainment through authenticated and official digital collectibles, and we are just getting started.

It makes sense that the first NFT collection features Brady, not just because of his GOAT (Greatest of all Time) status but also because he's the co-founder of the Autograph.io NFT platform that DraftKings has partnered with for its Marketplace.

The sports-related NFTs will be available exclusively on DraftKings Marketplace and Autograph.io . There will be a limited number of NFTs available. The more the NFT costs, the less there are available.

According to the DraftKings Marketplace website, the Tom Brady Premier NFTs will drop on Aug. 11 between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 pm ET. The Brady NFTs are priced anywhere from $12 to $100. The Tom Brady Signature NFTs will drop on Aug. 13 between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. ET. The prices for the Signature NFTs, individually and personally signed by Brady, range from $250 to $1,500.

Wayne Gretzky will be featured on the next DraftKings Marketplace NFT.

Hockey legend Gretzky will be the next athlete featured on an NFT after Brady. Gretzky and the other athletes planned for NFTs all serve on the Autograph Advisory Board.

Article continues below advertisement

The drops of new NFTs are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday of every week, the DraftKings website states. However, only drops for the Brady NFTs are listed. A “waiting room” will open 30 minutes before the scheduled drop time. The waiting room isn't first-come, first-serve. Participants in the waiting room will have their spot in the queue randomly selected once the drop opens, the website states.

As you saw today, I joined @autograph’s Advisory Board to help introduce a new era of collecting. Autograph will be the home for my NFT collections; users can sign up now to be members of the Early Access platform and tokenize your name for free. More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/rRpp4iA0Bf — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) July 22, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

With the range of prices on the NFTs, DraftKings hopes to lower the barriers for fans who want to start collecting NFTs.

“The overall NFT market has already surged to over $2.5 billion in sales volume for the first half of 2021, and so whether someone is well-versed or barely familiar with digital collectibles, we envision DraftKings Marketplace being a premier platform for all within a trend that is decidedly here to stay,” Kalish said in a statement.