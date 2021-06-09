Avoid Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Stock Even Though EV Sector Shines

According to MarketBeat, analysts' average target price is $16 for RIDE stock, which is 43 percent above its current price. Among the nine analysts tracking RIDE, one recommends a buy, four recommend a hold, and four recommend a sell.

On June 8, RBC Capital initiated coverage on RIDE stock with an underperform rating and target price of $5. The analyst thinks that the company faces risk from its hub motor technology choice. The analyst's financial forecasts are below management's targets and consensus estimates.

Lordstown stock isn't very popular on Reddit forums. One Redditor said that RIDE stock would drop to $5–$6, while another thinks that the stock could gain 300 percent in the next month.