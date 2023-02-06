Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Getty Images Planning to Host a Super Bowl Party? Here’s How Much It Could Cost By Jennifer Farrington Feb. 6 2023, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Unlike the thousands of people who will be heading to Glenwood, Ariz. next week to take in Super Bowl LVII live, you may be opting to host your own Super Bowl party at home. In 2019, roughly 44 million people hosted parties centered around the Super Bowl and about $14.8 billion was spent. So, how much do Super Bowl parties generally cost and are there any ways to save money?

Last year, roughly 99.18 million people tuned in to watch Super Bowl 2022, whether it was at home or at a local bar. This year, between inflation and high travel costs, that figure will likely be higher. If you’re looking for a breakdown of how much you can expect to spend on your 2023 Super Bowl party and ways to save, keep reading!

How much will it cost to host a Super Bowl party in 2023?

There are several items you’ll need to host a Super Bowl party, including drinks, food, and decor. Fortunately, Betway, an official online sports betting and casino services provider, shared with Market Realist a breakdown of what each of these will cost you.

To host a Super Bowl party in 2023, you’ll likely spend about $181.28, which reflects an 8.6 percent increase from last year’s estimate. For alcoholic beverages alone, Betway says consumers are likely to spend, on average, $72.11. And if you want to buy decorations and other essential items like disposable cups and plates, consumers should expect to spend around $47.89.

The final cost consumers will incur for their 2023 Super Bowl parties is food and non-alcoholic drinks, which Betway estimates will cost $61.28. Now, these figures could be somewhat higher or lower depending on the number of people you invite to your party.

How does the cost of hosting a Super Bowl party in 2023 compare to other years?

The cost of hosting a Super Bowl party has increased steadily. In 2021, consumers spent, on average, $152.38 on their parties and by 2022, the estimated cost had risen to $166.82. Below you’ll find a breakdown of the individual costs of hosting a Super Bowl party in 2021 and 2022, and Betway's forecast of what it may cost you in 2024 and 2025.

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Alcohol $64.61 $68.77 $72.11 $75.56 $79.02 Decorations & merch $41.89 $41.89 $47.89 $50.11 $52.88 Food & non-alcoholic drinks $45.87 $56.16 $61.28 $67.15 $73.01 Total cost of Super Bowl party $152.38 $166.82 $181.28 $192.82 $204.90

Here's how to host a good (and affordable) Super Bowl party.

If you want your guests to be as excited about your Super Bowl party as they are to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, here are a few suggestions:

Incorporate sports-themed decor into your party. Check your local Dollar Tree or Walmart for cheap Super Bowl party decorations.

Have plenty of finger foods and drinks. With avocado prices up 22 percent, reports ABC6, consider buying dip mixes to save a few dollars. Lipton’s onion dip mix sells for around $1.68 compared to the $3.50 you’ll spend on a bag of avocados alone.

Potato chip prices have also risen so you may want to swap out your top brand name chips for store brands to get your guests through your Super Bowl party. If beer is also on your list of must-have items, keep in mind that beer prices were up by 8.6 percent in December 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index. Therefore, you may want to go for the cheaper ale or other types of alcoholic beverages.