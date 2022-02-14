What the Avocado Shortage in Mexico Means for the U.S.By Kathryn Underwood
Feb. 14 2022, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
The avocado is one agricultural product whose supply isn’t keeping up with demand. The bulk of avocados in the U.S. come from Mexico, and an avocado shortage there has impacted the pricing and availability of the fruit.
The consumption of avocados in the U.S. grew from about 436 million pounds a year in 1985 to 2.7 billion pounds by 2020, according to Statista. Although California contributes to the U.S. supply, most of the guacamole ingredient comes from Mexico.
The U.S. suspended all Mexican avocado imports just before the Super Bowl
Due to a threat received by a safety inspector in Mexico, the U.S. suddenly suspended imports of avocados from Mexico. The news came on Feb. 12, 2022, the day before the Super Bowl. Shipments of avocados to be used for the occasion had already come to the U.S., but new ones won't be arriving.
The issue isn’t the first time that violence in Michoacan has threatened the avocado crop there. In 2019, the USDA had warned of the potential repercussions of attacks or threats on U.S. inspectors, who must ensure the safety of avocados from Mexico because diseased crops could harm U.S. avocado crops
The U.S. embassy’s social media accounts stated (via CNBC), “We are working with the Mexican government to guarantee security conditions that would allow our personnel in Michoacan to resume operations.”
Food shortages continue in the U.S. and worldwide
Avocados aren’t the only food that's been impacted by labor shortages. Plus, the avocado harvest depends largely on rainfall in the few regions of the world where they typically grow. The suspension of Mexican avocados to the U.S. will only exacerbate the shortages.
In Aug. 2021, Gro Intelligence reported that the prices on imported avocados from Mexico had risen significantly, doubling for 48-count avocado cases to $62.25 each. Smaller avocados from Mexico were also higher by 80 percent, at $46.25 per case.
California avocado crops have suffered as well
California-grown avocados help fill in the gaps for those imported from Mexico. However, lower rainfall in that state also led to both smaller fruits and a smaller overall avocado crop late in 2021.
Eat This, Not That reported in Jan. 2022 on the shortage. A California Avocados spokesperson noted, “Like many farmers, California avocado growers have been experiencing rising costs, including cost of water, labor and other inputs. Additionally, freight costs attributed to COVID-19 impacts can be a factor in pricing.”
Avocado shortages before the suspension led to higher prices on guacamole and other traditional Super Bowl fare
One of the primary uses of avocado is as the base ingredient of guacamole, a staple at many U.S. Super Bowl parties. The lower supply of avocados grown in Mexico led to higher prices, and competition with Peru and Chile, other top avocado producers, has been high, driving up prices even more.
According to Gro Intelligence’s U.S. Food Price Index, consumer food product prices have gone up by 30 percent year-over-year. This trend not only shows up in the avocado crop, but in many other food products, such as milk, meat, and chicken.