U.S. Faces a Labor Shortage, Companies Struggle to Find Workers

Many U.S. companies have pointed to the labor shortage and said that they're struggling to find workers. For example, FedEx talked about the “bold actions” that it's taking to hire workers including higher weekend wages. Why is there a labor shortage in the U.S. and why are companies struggling to find employees ?

The COVID-19 pandemic proved several economists wrong. Goldman Sachs forecast that the U.S. unemployment rate would peak at 25 percent amid the pandemic. However, since Goldman Sachs made the prediction, the unemployment rate has been in a secular decline and was 4.8 percent in September.

Excluding the period since April 2020, the U.S. unemployment rate was last above 5 percent in 2016. Under Trump’s presidency , the unemployment rate continued to fall and hit a low of 3.5 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why is there a labor shortage in the U.S.?

Many people, especially on the right side of the political divide, blamed the generous unemployment benefits for the labor shortage in the U.S. The argument was that due to the generous payout from the federal government, there wasn’t any incentive for workers to look for jobs. There certainly was some merit in the argument.

While the unemployment benefits have mostly ended, the labor shortage situation has continued. What’s driving the worker shortage now?

We can attribute several factors to the labor shortage in the U.S. Over 700,000 people, many of them working adults, have died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, many people, especially the elderly, have been apprehensive about going back to work.

Another aspect to consider is that family members of the deceased might have dropped out of the labor force to cater to changing family needs, especially for elderly family members and children. A lot of working adults might also have pulled their retirement forward.