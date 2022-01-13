Clark Hunt Has Built an NFL Dynasty in the Kansas City Chiefs

The Hunt family’s fortune dates back to when Lamar’s father H.L. Hunt became an oil tycoon in the early 1900s. H.L. was a talented gambler who used his prize earnings from poker tournaments to purchase land across the country. One of the Texas parcels of land H.L. purchased in 1930 happened to sit atop of a massive oil field. After reaping in the bountiful profits from the oil field, H.L. used the money to become an oil wildcatter around the world.