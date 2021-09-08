Clinton Portis' Net Worth Suffered Long Before Healthcare Fraud

Clinton Portis, a former National Football League player who played for the Denver Broncos and the Washington Football Team, has acknowledged his participation in a scheme to commit healthcare fraud . Along with fellow former professional football players Tamarick Vanover and Robert McCune, Portis has pleaded guilty to the charges and faces jail time.

The two-time Pro Bowl participant played for two years with the Denver Broncos before playing for several years with Washington. During his post-retirement years, he was millions of dollars in debt despite the lucrative earnings of his NFL career. His net worth is considered to be negative at this point thanks to bankruptcy and legal costs.

Why Clinton Portis went broke

It’s estimated that Portis earned a total of $43.1 million during his nine years playing pro football. There’s nothing left to show for his NFL career with Denver and Washington because he filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

Portis has spoken publicly about his financial setbacks. As Sports Illustrated reported in 2017, his spending habits and trusting “the wrong people” led to his downfall. Portis’ financial advisers Jeff Rubin and Jinesh Brahmbhatt were registered financial advisers with the NFL Players Association and were partially to blame for his bankruptcy.

Brahmbhatt led Jade Private Wealth Management and convinced Portis to entrust a significant sum to him. Later Brahmbhatt was banned by the NFLPA for running a Ponzi scheme.

Rubin also scammed Portis out of several millions of dollars via an investment in an Alabama casino that was shut down by regulators in 2012.

