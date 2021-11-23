Jeff Bezos Could Be on the Verge of Purchasing an NFL Team

There was heavy speculation that Bezos was going to buy the Denver Broncos, as it’s likely that the team will be sold. Patrick Bowlen, the former majority owner of the franchise, died in 2019, leaving his children to settle who takes certain stakes. With that process running into issues, the football team—reportedly worth around $4 million—is likely to just go on sale in 2022. However, more recent reports claim that Bezos isn't interested in purchasing the Broncos.