You'll Spend Big Bucks If You Purchase a Ticket to Super Bowl LVII

By Danielle Letenyei Jan. 31 2023, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

If you want to attend Super Bowl LVII to see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, you’ll have to fork out a pretty penny. Tickets for even the nosebleed seats cost close to $6,000.

How much are Super Bowl tickets?

According to Ticketmaster, the official marketplace for NFL tickets, Super Bowl tickets cost anywhere between $5,795 to $35,000 for the second row at the 50-yard line. Prices aren’t much cheaper on other ticket sites like StubHub and SeatGeek.

Why are Super Bowl tickets so expensive?

Football is considered America’s sport, and given that the Super Bowl is one of the biggest events held in the U.S. each year, the high ticket prices reflect the game’s popularity. Regardless of what teams are facing off in the annual championship game, there are millions of fans willing to pay what they can to attend the game.

The limited number of tickets available also helps drive up the price of tickets. And ticket prices have been increasing significantly over the past five years. Tickets for last year’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals broke the record for ticket price costs. Sports Illustrated reported that fans paid between $7,807 for upper deck seats and as much as $81,800 for VIP seats.

Who’s performing at halftime during Super Bowl LVII?

Popstar Rihanna is the halftime performer for Super Bowl LVII. The nine-time Grammy winner teased about her Super Bowl appearance in a Jan. 13 post on Twitter. It will be her first public performance since 2018, USA Today reports.

Where can you buy Super Bowl tickets for 2023?

If you have that kind of dough to shell out, you can buy tickets at Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NFL, or other sites like StubHub, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek. However, the tickets available on these sites are verified resale tickets. Super Bowl tickets usually aren’t for sale to the general public. They are only available to season ticket holders, ticket lottery winners, and corporate NFL sponsors. The general public can buy the tickets when they are put up for resale.

Where is Super Bowl LVII being held?

This year’s Super Bowl game is being played in Glendale, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium. The stadium, which is home to the Arizona Cardinals NFL team, holds about 63,400 fans. Formerly called the University of Phoenix Stadium, it hosted previous Super Bowl games in 2008 and 2015.

Who is singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII?

Eight-time Grammy winner and country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII. His most famous song is “Tennessee Whiskey.” The Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” will be performed by Sheryl Lee Ralph before the game.

Where can I watch Super Bowl LVII?