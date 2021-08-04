Rihanna’s Business Acumen Earns Her a Spot on the Billionaire’s List

Business acumen, not her career as a top chart singer, makes Rihanna the richest female musician in the world. The popular singer just made the Forbes Billionaire list with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

That makes her second only to Oprah Winfrey when it comes to the world’s wealthiest female entertainers, Forbes reports.

But it isn't Rihanna’s pop-chart songs or acting gigs that bumped her into billionaire status. It’s her savvy business sense. The singer, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, owns major stakes in two companies—Fenty Beauty cosmetic company and Savage X Fenty lingerie.

Rihanna has a 50 percent stake in Fenty Beauty.

The Fenty Beauty cosmetic line started in 2017 as a joint venture between Rihanna and billionaire Bernard Arnault's French luxury goods company LVMH. Seeing a void in the beauty industry for products tailored to all skin types and tones, the singer wanted to create a makeup line “so that people everywhere would be included,” according to the Fenty Beauty website.

Within its first year in business, Fenty Beauty brought it more than $550 million in revenue. That’s more than other celebrity brands like Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, and Jessica Alba's Honest Company, Forbes reports.

Last year, the company introduced Fenty Skin skincare products and it has plans to launch its first fragrance, Eau de Fenty, this month.

