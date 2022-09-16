Amazon Is Paying Big Bucks for Thursday Night Football

In addition to the annual $1 billion fee for streaming rights, the company will be shelling out for a range of announcers to give watchers a choice on who they want to hear. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are on the docket, as well as some well-known sports names and a Spanish language option. The pregame segment will also be chock full of former NFL superstars like Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth, and Ryan Fitzpatrick.