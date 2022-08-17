Why the FTC Is Investigating Amazon — and Why Amazon Is Biting Back

Because of this, Amazon is under the impression the FTC, under its current administration, is out to get it. That may not be entirely untrue, but the FTC may have a good reason for investigating with such scrutiny. Amazon has a $1.44 trillion market capitalization and has acquired four companies so far in 2022 alone (Strio.AI, GlowRoad, One Medical, and iRobot). In 2017, the year of Khan’s article, Amazon bought 12 companies in their entirety.