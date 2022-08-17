Apple TV+ Comedy ‘Loot’ Took Cues From Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott’s Split

Viewers have a hunch that the new Apple TV+ show Loot is based on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, his ex-wife.

“Loot on Apple TV+ is so good! Definitely portraying MacKenzie Scott, Bezos ex-wife,” one person tweeted on Saturday, Aug. 13.

“Did MacKenzie Scott sign off on letting AppleTV+ make a show about her life (Loot) as a power move against Jeff and Prime Video?!” someone else tweeted the day before, name-dropping Amazon’s streaming service.