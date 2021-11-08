How Lauren Sánchez Made Her Millions Before Dating Jeff Bezos

How Lauren Sánchez Made Her Millions Before Dating Jeff BezosBy Kathryn Underwood
Nov. 8 2021, Published 10:40 a.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez, a television news anchor, has been in the public eye for many years and continues to do so in her work and personal life. She has anchored the television programs Good Day LA and Extra. She has earned her helicopter pilot’s license and founded her own aerial and film production company. Her beau is former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Lauren Sánchez
Entrepreneur, News Anchor, Pilot
Net worth: $35 million
Lauren Sánchez is a licensed helicopter pilot, actress, and television personality. Her television credits include news anchor gigs that have garnered her Emmy nominations and an Emmy win in 1999. She has worked as an anchor and correspondent for Extra and Good Day LA. She is the founder of the first female-owned aerial film and production company, Black Ops Aviation.
Born: December 19, 1969
Ex-husband: Patrick Whitesell (divorced 2019)
Children: 3
Partner: Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sánchez’s career
Sánchez is an accomplished media personality with years of news experience to her credit. Beginning with an assistant’s position at a Los Angeles news station and then a news anchor position in Phoenix, she moved on to become a reporter for the entertainment program Extra.
In addition to her full-time position with Good Day LA, over the years she worked as a guest host and contributor for multiple other shows including The Joy Behar Show, Larry King Live, and Showbiz Tonight. She was also the original host of the show So You Think You Can Dance.
The news anchor also gained an interest in aviation through her father, a flight instructor and airplane mechanic. She learned to fly while working as a TV anchor and later, in 2016, received her helicopter pilot’s license. By 2017, she launched Black Ops Aviation. The company allows her to flex her piloting skills along with her experience in the film and television industry.
The aerial film and production company fleet features two helicopters, the BELL 429 w/Shotover and AS350 w/Shotover, along with one plane, a Cirrus SR22.
Since 1999, Sánchez has held a variety of brief acting roles in television and films, typically as a news reporter or news anchor. Some of her film credits include Fantastic Four, The Day After Tomorrow, and We Bought A Zoo.
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos
In 2019, right around the time that Sánchez was divorcing her then-husband Patrick Whitesell, her relationship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became public. Bezos, who also finalized his very public divorce from MacKenzie Scott, was featured in the National Enquirer thanks to private photos and texts sold to the magazine by Sánchez's brother Michael.
Bezos and Sánchez are still romantically involved, even sparking rumors of a possible engagement. Although she has been spotted on multiple occasions with a ring on her left ring finger, the pair haven't announced any marriage plans to the public.
According to People, Sánchez reportedly hosted a bash to celebrate Bezos’s space flight aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule over the summer.
Sánchez also apparently had quite the fan reaction to meeting Leonardo DiCaprio at the Art Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, which caused massive Twitter responses.