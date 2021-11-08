How Lauren Sánchez Made Her Millions Before Dating Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez, a television news anchor, has been in the public eye for many years and continues to do so in her work and personal life. She has anchored the television programs Good Day LA and Extra. She has earned her helicopter pilot’s license and founded her own aerial and film production company. Her beau is former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos .

Lauren Sánchez is a licensed helicopter pilot, actress, and television personality. Her television credits include news anchor gigs that have garnered her Emmy nominations and an Emmy win in 1999. She has worked as an anchor and correspondent for Extra and Good Day LA. She is the founder of the first female-owned aerial film and production company, Black Ops Aviation.

Lauren Sánchez’s career

Sánchez is an accomplished media personality with years of news experience to her credit. Beginning with an assistant’s position at a Los Angeles news station and then a news anchor position in Phoenix, she moved on to become a reporter for the entertainment program Extra.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to her full-time position with Good Day LA, over the years she worked as a guest host and contributor for multiple other shows including The Joy Behar Show, Larry King Live, and Showbiz Tonight. She was also the original host of the show So You Think You Can Dance.

Article continues below advertisement

The news anchor also gained an interest in aviation through her father, a flight instructor and airplane mechanic. She learned to fly while working as a TV anchor and later, in 2016, received her helicopter pilot’s license. By 2017, she launched Black Ops Aviation. The company allows her to flex her piloting skills along with her experience in the film and television industry.

The aerial film and production company fleet features two helicopters, the BELL 429 w/Shotover and AS350 w/Shotover, along with one plane, a Cirrus SR22.

Article continues below advertisement

Since 1999, Sánchez has held a variety of brief acting roles in television and films, typically as a news reporter or news anchor. Some of her film credits include Fantastic Four, The Day After Tomorrow, and We Bought A Zoo.

Source: Getty