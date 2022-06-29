The FTC Sues Walmart for Money Transfer Fraud and "Turning a Blind Eye"

Along with offering Western Union and MoneyGram transfers, Walmart also offers its own Walmart2Walmart and Walmart2World services that are powered by MoneyGram. Money transfer services are a popular route scammers go with when it comes to receiving funds from their victims. Western Union has been known for years as the go-to platform for pulling off impersonation schemes, whether the fraudster is impersonating the IRS, a well-known figure, or a relative in need.