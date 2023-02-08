Home > News > National Football League (NFL) Source: Twitter/@NFL Pro Bowl Players Get Perks and Bragging Rights — Not to Mention a Decent Payout By Jennifer Farrington Feb. 8 2023, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

What’s more exciting than watching the two top teams in the NFL face off in the Super Bowl for the championship title? Watching the league’s elite players come together to compete in the Pro Bowl, an annual tradition (which was tweaked in 2023) that got its start in 1951. Because only the cream of the crop participates in the all-star event, many often wonder how much Pro Bowl players get paid.

Although Pro Bowl players are generously compensated just for participating, even if they lose, the pay is nothing compared to what some players make on an annual basis. But, if you want to know exactly just how much the winners and losers of the Pro Bowl make, you’ll have to keep reading!

What is the NFL Pro Bowl?

The NFL Pro Bowl began in 1951 and lasted through 2022. Prior to this, the game was known as the NFL All-Star League, an event similar to the NBA All-Star Game. In 2023, however, the event’s name was changed to Pro Bowl Games, and for the first time ever, it would involve the league’s star players competing (AFC vs. NFC) in skills competitions and non-contact flag football.

How much do Pro Bowl players make?

While it's certainly considered an honor for an NFL player to be included on the Pro Bowl roster, partaking in the event also carries other perks — especially the money! According to the NFL's CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement), Pro Bowl players can make anywhere from $44,000 to $88,000 (in 2023).

Those on the winning team collect the higher of the two amounts while those on the opposing team receive the lesser amount. Below you’ll find a breakdown of how much Pro Bowl players collected in the past and what they can expect to receive from future games, based on the NFL's CBA.

Earnings 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Winning Team $74,000 $80,000 $84,000 $88,000 $92,000 $96,000 $100,000 $104,000 $108,000 $112,000 $116,000 Losing Team $37,000 $40,000 $42,000 $44,000 $46,000 $48,000 $50,000 $52,000 $54,000 $56,000 $58,000

In the event a player sustains an injury during the Pro Bowl Games or during practice, they will receive weekly installments of their salary if they had an active NFL contract. As for those who don't have have an active contract, they will still receive injury compensation for "each regular season game missed."

When is Pro Bowl 2023?

The 2023 Pro Bowl took place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. EST., and the skills competition occurred on Feb. 2, 2023. The events were held at Allegiant Stadium located in Paradise, Nev., the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, and Bear's Best Golf Course in Las Vegas.

Who played in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?

Participants of the 2023 Pro Bowl games were selected by players, coaches, and fans via a voting system. After casting their votes and having them tallied, the Pro Bowl participants were then selected and a roster was created. In the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the AFC team was led by Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis, and Diana Flores. To make things interesting this year, the league selected Eli Manning to lead the AFC side. The younger of the Manning brothers was also joined by DeMarcus Ware and Vanita Krouch.

As for the players, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games AFC team roster included top names like: Joe Burrow (quarterback)

Davante Adams (wide receiver)

Nick Chubb (running back)

Mark Andrews (tight end)

Orlando Brown (tackle)

T.J. Watt (defensive end)

Sauce Gardner (cornerback) Here’s a look at a few of the names included on the NFC roster: Kirk Cousins (quarterback)

Justin Jefferson (wide receiver)

Saquon Barkley (running back)

T.J. Hockenson (tight end)

Trent Williams (tackle)

Landon Dickerson (guard)

Jaire Alexander (cornerback)

