The Amtrak USA Rail Pass Could Be Useful for Frequent Travelers

Once a passholder books a trip, they can make changes to a segment as long as it’s within the 120-day period or within 30 days of making the first ride purchase. Passholders can also cancel their pass purchase and receive a full refund if it’s within 120 days and they haven’t booked any trips, as well as 48 hours prior to the departure date of the first booked segment. However, if you want a refund for the pass within 48 hours of the scheduled time, there's a 25 percent cancellation fee.