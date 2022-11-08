Tyson Foods Heir and CFO Arrested for Trespassing and Public Intoxication

The company grew from there, and in 1963, it went public. Tyson’s heirs continue to be at the helm of the company’s operations. John W. was CEO at Tyson until 1967, when he and his wife were killed in a train accident. His son, Don Tyson, led the company from 1967 to 1991, and John H. Tyson, Don’s son, took the reins as CEO from 1999 to 2006. John H., the father of John R., is still chairman of the Tyson Foods board of directors.