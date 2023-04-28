Home > Financial Analysis > Company & Industry Overviews Source: Ultra Right Beer Facebook Ultra Right Beer Brand Is Fueled by Conservative Support — Who Owns It? Who owns Ultra Right Beer? Conservatives founded the brand to fight back against "woke" values after Bud Light's partnership with a trans influencer. By Kathryn Underwood Apr. 28 2023, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

Curious about the new Ultra Right Beer brand? Anyone who has followed the controversy surrounding Dylan Mulvaney and her partnership with Bud Light has probably heard of the beer marketed directly to conservatives. Its founder created an alternative to Bud Light. Who owns Ultra Right Beer and where is it made?

Obviously, the owner behind Ultra Right Beer is conservative. He goes by the nickname "Conservative Dad." He has a history of promoting conservative values and even previously had a role in Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Let's meet the owner of Ultra Right Beer.

Who owns Ultra Right Beer?

According to the company website, Seth Weathers is listed as the co-founder of Ultra Right Beer. He owns a consultancy firm and runs the company Freedom Speaks Up. As CEO of Freedom Speaks Up, he promotes products within a "conservative lifestyle brand that looks to promote all things freedom related." Shirts and hats with conservative sayings like "Let's Go Brandon" are featured on the merchandise.

Freedom Speaks Up, much like Ultra Right Beer, is all about pushing back against so-called "woke" belief systems. Weathers states on freedomspeaksup.com, "Freedom doesn't cave to the woke mob. Freedom doesn't remain silent in the face of pressure. Freedom is uncensorable. Freedom Speaks Up." It was previously known under the company name "Bring Ammo."

Weathers is a conservative through and through, having even worked as a campaign manager in the state of Georgia for the Donald Trump campaign in 2016. In 2017, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that Weathers supported Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter even after Hunter called U.S. Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig." Weathers brushed off criticisms by saying, "I don't give a [expletive] what people think about me."

How did Seth Weathers get into business and conservative activism?

According to the AJC, Weathers started a web design business after high school and didn't attend college. He worked at OfficeMax while getting involved in local politics, which led him to consulting on political campaigns. He only officially worked on Trump's 2016 campaign for a few months, but had "wanted him to run for years."

In addition to Weathers's political consulting, he promotes health and wellness products and philosophies and often sends anti-government messages via his social media platforms.

Why did Seth Weathers launch Ultra Right Beer?

Weathers took it upon himself to found his own beer company in the wake of recent calls to boycott Bud Light. The iconic beer brand has faced huge backlash for its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Vice president of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid is on a leave of absence and share prices of Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's parent company, have dropped.

Fox News reported that Weathers said, "Bud Light has hired a mentally deranged freak to market perversion to little children. I have a problem with that." He encouraged conservatives who were angry with Bud Light to show it with their money. "I don't care if they buy my beer. Either buy my beer, some other brand's beer, it doesn't matter. Send a message to Anheuser-Busch. Shut them down."

Weathers tweeted about Ultra Right Beer, saying, "America's been buying beer from a company that doesn't even know which restroom to use." Ultra Right Beer is marketed as "100 Percent Woke Free American Beer."

Where is Ultra Right Beer brewed?

According to Fox News, Ultra Right Beer is brewed in northern Illinois. However, late in April, Weathers posted a new video to the Freedom Speaks Up YouTube channel saying that Ultra Right is now partnering with Big Kettle Brewing in Gwinnett County, Ga., which he called "my old backyard." It isn't clear whether both breweries are sites for the beer to be made.

You can only order Ultra Right Beer online at the moment. A six-pack of Ultra Right in cans is priced at $19.99, which doesn't include shipping and handling costs. Weathers acknowledged the cost is higher than competing beers, but assured fans that prices would likely come down if demand increases. Ultra Right Beer is available in 42 states.

How is Ultra Right Beer selling so far?

Weathers said to Fox News Digital, "Conservatives are blowing me away with the positive response." As for liberals, he said, "The left is doing the usual thing such as sending death threats and being nasty, so that's all I can say for their response."

The Ultra Right Beer brand owner was thankful that conservatives were willing to pay more for the conservative message he's selling. "They're doing it because they're supporting the message we stand for and what we're doing and that genuinely means a lot to me and everyone involved."

We can’t legally sell in stores yet. When we do, that will greatly reduce our prices.



Once we sell a lot and can produce in mega batches it’ll also big a big price reduction



