Claire’s Finds Life After Bankruptcy, Expands to 1,200 More Walmart Stores

Claire’s is bringing more of its stylish and trendsetting jewelry and accessories to more Walmart stores across the nation. The retailer announced on September 20, 2022, that its products will soon be featured in 1,200 more Walmart stores, bringing the total to more than 2,500 stores. Claire’s products are currently sold on Walmart.com and can be purchased from the mini-stores it has located within more than 360 Walmart locations.