CVS Is Closing Some Stores Amid Market and Industry Changes

The drugstore business can be lucrative and operators have to rethink their strategy at times to survive. In the case of CVS Health, one of the country’s leading pharmacy chains, the store network appears to have grown too big to be good for business. The chain has about 10,000 locations and it has decided to close 900 stores or about 9 percent of its footprint. The plan is to close 300 stores each year for the next three years, starting in 2022.