Penn National Gaming Buys theScore for $2 Billion, Powerful Move

Recently, Penn National Gaming (PENN) announced the acquisition of theScore (SCR). The acquisition would create the most powerful ecosystem of sports, gaming, and media in North America.

On Aug. 5, Penn National Gaming announced that it reached an agreement with Toronto-based Score Media and Gaming to buy theScore, a digital media, sports betting , and technology company, for $2 billion in cash and stock options.

theScore is the number one sports app in Canada and the third-largest in North America. Users of the app spend over 113 minutes per month on the app to get live scores, news, stats, and betting information on their favorite teams, leagues, and players. Its sports betting app, “theScore Bet,” enables users to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, and Iowa.

Penn National and theScore have been strategic partners since 2019. The acquisition will give Penn National access to theScore’s in-house technology and help it grow its presence across North America, officials say.

theScore’s media platform and technology will complement Penn Nationals’ Barstool Sports app, which the company bought last year for $450 million.

“We are now uniquely positioned to seamlessly serve our customers with the most powerful ecosystem of sports, gaming and media in North America, ultimately creating a community that doesn’t currently exist,” said ​​Jay Snowden, the president and CEO of Penn National. "Users will enjoy a unique mobile sports betting and iCasino platform with highly customized bets and enhanced in-gaming wagering opportunities, along with highly engaging, personalized sports and entertainment content, and real-time scores and stats. We believe this powerful new flywheel will result in best-in-class engagement and retention."