Best Meme Stocks for Investors to Buy in August, Hype Continues

Certain meme stocks are good for investors to buy now, including:

Palantir is a software company that focuses on big data analytics. From building safer automobiles to developing new drugs and combating terrorism, the company has helped customers in various areas to better utilize their data. The company recently said that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services renewed its commitment to collaborating with Palantir for another year to enhance COVID-19 vaccination delivery.

Virgin Galactic mainly focuses on spaceflight . The company wants to make commercial spaceflights a reality. While traditional travel companies seem to be losing steam, retail investors tend to be interested in long-term space travel names. The company’s shares came into sharp focus after Virgin Galactic conducted its first fully crewed spaceflight.

BlackBerry has a strong growth outlook associated with its Amazon collaboration and exposure to the connected vehicle industry. The company is transitioning towards the cybersecurity market where demand continues to surge.

AMC Entertainment is the largest movie theater chain operator in the U.S. The company continues to innovate through its subscription and loyalty programs to increase guest engagement and deliver high-quality, wide-format experiences.