Best Chinese Stocks to Buy Amid the Tech Crackdown

Another way to get exposure to the Chinese market is through U.S. stocks with large exposure to China, like Apple, Tesla, and Starbucks. Chinese tech names are the most vulnerable to the ongoing sell-off and an additional crackdown by Beijing. Therefore, it's better to follow a wait-and-see policy as far as these names are concerned. Investors can also wait for these companies' next quarterly results to get more clarity about their rising geopolitical risk.