Zeta Global Takes Steps Toward IPO With Price Terms

Zeta Global's live metrics on its homepage showcase 2.3 billion global unique users, although that number is constantly shifting. If anything, this feature is a testament to the platform's ability to garner and deduce real-time data.

However, Zeta isn't the only company tackling this feat. While not full overlaps, companies like Adobe, Salesforce, and Oracle do offer about a third or less of the same software capabilities. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock has been extremely successful in the public market over the last 3.5 decades. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) went public in 2004 and has also incurred wealth-building growth. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is another veteran, although with a bit more volatility to its name.