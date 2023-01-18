Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Duncan Hines Facebook Here's Where You Can Buy Dolly Parton's Cake and Baking Mixes By Kathryn Underwood Jan. 18 2023, Updated 12:40 p.m. ET

She isn't just a country music icon and the creator of the Dollywood Theme Park. No, Dolly Parton has also recently partnered with longtime prepared baking mix company Duncan Hines to create her own line of products like cake and brownie mixes. Here's where to buy Dolly Parton's Duncan Hines products.

It's no wonder Dolly Parton's net worth is so impressive, given her long and storied career as a songwriter and singer. Plus, branching into the theme park business, pet apparel, and now Dolly-themed cake mixes, she has ensured her wealth continues to grow for years to come.

Source: Getty Dolly isn't just a musician and artist, but has ventured into a number of business and philanthropic endeavors.

What is Dolly Parton doing with Duncan Hines?

Parton has teamed up with Duncan Hines to create her own line of baking mixes, with the key feature of her likeness appearing on the box. Of course, Dolly chose Southern-inspired baked goods for her Duncan Hines products, in keeping with her southern roots.

Southern Living talked to the singer about her new Duncan Hines collaboration in 2022, noting that at that time the company offered two cake mixes and two corresponding frostings. The initial Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines products included a Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, a Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, a Creamy Buttercream Frosting, and a Chocolate Buttercream Frosting.

Source: Duncan Hines Facebook

Dolly's cake mixes can be a bit more complex than your average boxed dessert mix, so bakers who want minimal ingredients may want to choose a different brand. Instead of adding merely water and an egg, or oil and an egg, like similar products, the Dolly-themed mixes come with instructions to add other ingredients to enhance the dessert.

For Dolly's coconut cake mix, users are urged to add coconut flakes, milk, and butter. For the banana cake, the addition of a banana, vanilla instant pudding, and vanilla wafer cookies make the dessert like a classic banana pudding.

Source: Duncan Hines Facebook A look at Dolly's Banana Cake when made as directed.

Who owns Duncan Hines?

For those unfamiliar with the Duncan Hines brand, the name comes from the man who started the company. The real Duncan Hines was born in 1880 in Bowling Green, Ky. Early in his career, he was a traveling salesman and also began sharing his recommendations for dining and lodging.

In 1949, Hines and partner Roy Park founded Hines-Park Foods, Inc. That company joined with Procter & Gamble in 1956, and eventually they began selling packaged cake mixes under the Duncan Hines name. In 2004, the company was acquired by Pinnacle Foods Corporation, and in 2018, Conagra Foods acquired Pinnacle Foods.

Source: Duncan Hines Facebook

Here's where you can buy Dolly Parton cake mixes.

The line of Dolly Parton cake mixes and frostings is available at various retailers including Walmart and Kroger. You can also purchase any of the Dolly baking products on the Duncan Hines website.

What flavors of cake mix does Dolly Parton have? Well, Duncan Hines now offers several flavors in addition to the original banana cake and coconut cake. They include: Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix

Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix

Buttermilk Biscuit Mix

Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix

Currently, customers can only order the four new flavors of mixes online, and zip code availability is quite limited. However, the company will be launching a new limited-edition Dolly Parton baking collection soon. Interested customers can sign up for Duncan Hines emails to receive a pre-sale code as soon as the set is available. (Feb. 1, 2023, is the early presale, and Feb. 8 is when all products will be for sale, while supplies last.)

Here's what's included in the limited-edition baking collection: one of each of the four new baking mixes, a Dolly-inspired tea towel, a Dolly-inspired spatula, 3 keepsake recipe cards, and a "special note from Dolly." The cost is $40 plus shipping and handling.