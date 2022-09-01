Dolly Parton Adds Pet Apparel to Her Many Businesses
Your pup will be the talk of the neighborhood when she sports a pink cowgirl hat with a tiara on her daily walk, designed exclusively by country music superstar Dolly Parton. The new “Doggy Parton” line of pet apparel and accessories is the latest addition to Parton’s businesses.
Parton partnered with SportPet Designs for her new line of dog apparel, accessories, and toys that feature a “little Dolly inspiration.” Besides a puppy cowgirl hat, Parton’s line includes a red gingham dress, blonde bombshell wig, pink rhinestone body harness, and “In a World Full of Jolenes, Be a Dolly” shirt.
“'Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Parton said about what inspired her to create the doggie duds.
Part of the proceeds from Doggy Parton sales will support the Willa B. Farms Animal Rescue, a Tennessee-based non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of homeless, neglected, abused, and abandoned animals.
“Part of the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?’” Parton said.
Dolly Parton’s net worth grew from her music and acting career and business ventures.
Parton is an 11-time Grammy-winning country music legend who has sold over 100 million solo records and written hundreds of songs for other artists. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Parton’s net worth is estimated at $650 million.
Dolly Parton
Singer-songwriter, Actress, Businesswoman, and Philanthropist
Net worth: $650 Million
Dolly Parton built her net worth as a country music superstar. Her career evolved into acting and entrepreneurship. She is co-owner of The Dollywood Company which operates the Dollywood theme park and several other attractions and resorts mostly located in Tennessee.
Age: 76
Birthplace: Pittman Center, Tenn.
Husband: Carl Dean
Beyond her stellar music career and acting career, Parton is a successful businesswoman and generous philanthropist. She is co-owner of The Dollywood Company, which operates the Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., as well as:
Dolly Parton’s Stampede dinner theater
Pirates Voyage dinner theater
Dollywood’s Splash Country water park
Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins
Smoky Mountain Opry
Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud
The Comedy Barn
The Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Cafe
Parton is also co-owner of the film and television production company Sandollar Productions with her former manager, Sandy Gallin. The company produced the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Father of the Bride movies and the 1989 Academy Award winning documentary, Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt.
Dolly Parton received the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy.
This year, Parton was one of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients for her charitable contributions through her Dollywood Foundation. In 2020, Parton donated $1 million to Moderna for its research in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.
Parton started the Dollywood Foundation shortly after opening the Dollywood theme park in 1988. The foundation’s initial mission was to provide scholarships for local high school students, but it gradually grew into the Imagination Library, a program that offers free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five. Parton started the Imagination Library in her home state of Tennessee, and it has expanded to locations across the globe, including Canada, the U.K., Australia, and Ireland.
“I’ve always believed that if you are in a position to help, you should help, and I truly hope that I can be an inspiration for others to lift up those around them,” Parton said in a statement for the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy honor. “Whether through my Imagination Library or giving to COVID-19 research, I try to support things that have a special meaning for me. I hope everyone can find something they’re passionate about supporting and do what they can to help make this world a better place.”